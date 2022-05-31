Binley Mega Chippy: Foodie reviews viral Midlands chip shop

One foodie has been giving a review of the viral Binley Mega Chippy - and he wasn't impressed to say the least.

@mashtag_brady is known for his food critiquing and headed over to Coventry to find the chip shop with queues down the street thanks to its newfound popularity.

Ordering a classic of battered sausage and chips, the review started out pretty poorly when the viral star opened the box and bluntly said: "It looks so dead".

"It's so f****** disgusting bro," he laughed as he bit into the mushy sausage. Awkward.

