Cringe-worthy moment Logan Paul gets bitten on the testicles by dog

Logan Paul using his dog as part of an intense workout went horribly wrong when the dog seemingly got annoyed and bit him on the testicles.

The YouTuber was playing a tug-of-war game when the bulldog jumped and bit him in the nether regions, leaving the 27-year-old rolling around on the floor in agony.

'Bad sound but there goes my reproducers,' he wrote on social media alongside the video.

He's yet to give an update on the condition of his balls.

