Woman hospitalised for selling jars of farts now sells boob sweat instead

A woman who was hospitalised for selling jars of her farts has found a new trade - selling boob sweat.

Steph Matto was raking in $1,000 (£740) per fart, when the diet she followed to stay gassy left her rather poorly.

Thankfully, she hasn't given up, as it turns out people pay good money for boob sweat too.

The 31-year-old claims to fill ten bottles of sweat jars in just one day sat by the pool, and flogs them for $500 each.

She says she's taking precautions this time, too.

