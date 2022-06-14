Reporter has incredible live reaction to Australia qualifying for World Cup

An Australian journalist has been going viral for having an incredible live TV reaction to Australia making it into the World Cup.

The Socceroos beat Peru during penalties, and ABC's Tony Armstrong was seen screaming and dancing around with fellow football fans as he attempted to finish his report.

"How good is this?!" he screams, before one man kisses the camera.

Celebrations got so wild that Armstrong lost his scarf in the commotion, as he chases it shouting: "Not my scarf! That’s my mum’s!"

