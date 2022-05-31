Holidaymakers go wild for under-seat bag that dodges airline fees

Holidaymakers are going wild for a huge under-seat bag that somehow manages to dodge airline fees.

The £18 Kono Cabin Bag is available on Amazon, and one TikTok user who tried it, Franchesca, could fit everything in it from clothes, to laptops, four bikinis, straighteners, and shoes.

It's worth checking airline measurements, however, as one commenter says while it might be fine on the way there, they could charge you on the way back.

The video has since had 290,000 likes, so we could see a lot more of them around.

