American in the UK shares ‘dumb questions’ her US friends ask about British life

An American living in Yorkshire has been sharing some of the hilariously 'dumb' questions her US friends have been asking her about life in the UK.

"'How are things in London?'" she mocked one of her friends saying, before adding: "I don't know Lyndsey...don't live there. I live in Leeds...up north."

Of course, other classics from @yorkshirepeach's stateside friends included "have you met the Queen?" and "I bet everybody over there talks really posh".

Thankfully she sees the funny side - and so do we.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

