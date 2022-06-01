Binley Mega Chippy says their turnover has increased almost 40% thanks to TikTok

Binley Mega Chippy has seen sensational growth since a homemade catchy jingle went viral on TikTok, and saw people from around the world flock to Coventry.

Unsurprisingly, that means things have been great for business too. In fact, the shop has had to order a 'truckload' more potatoes to keep up with the demand, and has seen an increased turnover of between 30-40 percent.

People have even been queuing down the street to get a taste of the hottest eatery in the midlands.

