Blind guy attempts to draw emojis from descriptions and the results are surprising

A blind TikTok star has been lifting spirits by attempting to draw emojis he's never seen, based on descriptions alone.

Surprisingly, some of Toby's attempts are scarily accurate, while others are...slightly more questionable.

One of the most viral instalments of the series sees his screenreader describe the emoji as 'smirking face' to which he draws a half-smile which doesn't look too dissimilar from the real thing.

However, when it came to drawing the dollar-sign money face, Toby was left questioning if he should be using pound signs.

