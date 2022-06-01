Video

Musician composes Binley Mega Chippy jingle in the style of Lorde

A talented musician has re-composed the viral Binley Mega Chippy jingle in the style of pop royalty, Lorde.

Binley Mega Chippy in Coventry has blown up thanks to TikTok's new text-to-speech feature which sings what you type, creating a jingle for the shop.

The updated version transforms the upbeat (albeit slightly annoying) banger, into a moody, melancholic tune.

"Everyone rise for the national anthem," one user commented on the viral TikTok, while another chimed in: "why does this work…?"

Now we just need the New Zealand singer to lay down some lyrics.

binley mega chippy
