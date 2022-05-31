Rat at Wetherspoons causes absolute chaos as it scurries over people’s feet

A rat has been causing chaos in a Birmingham Wetherspoon pub as punters climbed on tables to stop it running over their feet.

"It was about 11pm, I was sitting round a table with my friends when everyone started jumping on top of the tables and screaming," says Sean, who filmed the clip.

"They [staff] were kind of just scrambling – I don’t think they really knew what to do."

Staff at the Bishop Vesey are thought to have asked everyone to leave while they dealt with the situation.

