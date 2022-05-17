Shoplifting seagull who has stolen £300 of snack caught pinching crisps in Tesco

A serial shoplifter is wanted in Devon for stealing over £300 worth of snacks from one Tesco store - and it's a seagull.

Known as ‘Steven Seagull’ to locals, the bird has even been spotted strutting out with a pack of Mini Cheddars in its beak.

"It happens at least once a day, often three times," one worker at the shop said of the ongoing battle to keep it out. "He’s very fussy but Doritos are his favourite. We have to shoo him away because we don’t want to lose the stock."

