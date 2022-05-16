This viral blind cola taste test proves they do not taste the same

A blind taste test of different varieties of Coke is going viral, because it's proving that they don't taste the same.

TikToker, Mike, could flawlessly tell which of the five drinks were diet, zero, and regular versions of both Coke and Pepsi.

"This is a diet right off the bat," he said instantly after taking a sip of Diet Coke.

Mike did initially confuse Coke Zero's taste with regular Coke before correcting himself, but people in the comments have applauded just how good its recipe must be to be that closely matched.



