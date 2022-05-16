Native American TikToker calls out Disney's out-of-touch teepee display

A Native American TikToker is calling out Disney for its 'out of touch' teepee display in one of its parks.

Davy Crockett’s Explorer Canoes takes you back through different parts of American history, and has several teepees, canoes, and animatronics of Native Americans, which left John Barbachano rather bemused.

“I was confused on why my ppl were put up on display at Disneyland lol,” he wrote.



On the Disney website, they describe the section of the ride as “an idyllic Native American village”, but users aren't happy, and insist it's cultural appropriation.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

