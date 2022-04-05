Girl launches campaign to get 66-year-old Stormzy super fan mum noticed by rapper

A girl whose mum is a Stormzy super fan has launched a campaign to get footage of her going wild at his concert to the rapper.

66-year-old Jill was taken for her birthday by Alexandra and rocked up wearing full Stormzy merchandise including a t-shirt and lanyard, before executing the lyrics to every song perfectly.

In fact, she loves the 'Vossi Bop' artist so much, that she waited around for him after the show and even got a "happy birthday" from him.

