Rescue dog receives ‘animal OBE’ for outstanding service

A mountain rescue dog is set to receive the equivalent of an 'animal OBE' for her outstanding devotion to duty.

14-year-old Skye, a Border Collie, is set to retire after 11 years of service, and is thought to be the oldest working dog of her kind.

The PDSA have awarded her the Order of Merit, as it's thought she's carried out 200 searches during her career in the Lake District.

"It's one of those things we never imaged," says owner and handler, John Leadbetter. "We're proud of what we've done."

