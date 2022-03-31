Baby's reaction to trying sticky food for first time is adorable

A baby's hilarious yet adorable reaction to trying sticky food for the first time is going viral.

Feasting on some sticky puffs, one got stuck to the baby's lip, which left him confused and pulling a series of funny faces as he fought to get it off.

"My baby boy has been trying new food," mum, Tamilla Azamova said, as she couldn't help but sit back and laugh throughout. In the end, she of course had to give him a helping hand, but this could have made for several minutes of entertainment.

