Traffic cop dances like Michael Jackson while seamlessly directing cars

A traffic cop in India has been showing off his moves while on the job and has even been likened to Michael Jackson.

Doing the moonwalk while seamlessly directing cars at one of the busiest junctions, Ranjeet Singh has become somewhat of a local treasure over the last 16 years.

In fact, his tactics have been so successful, that he's being positioned in another state from 1 April to provide training to other traffic cops and give them tips on managing vehicles. Hopefully, it involves dancing.

