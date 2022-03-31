Fearless Ukrainians drive straight over land mines on Kyiv roads

Fearless Ukrainians have been spotted driving straight over the top of landmines that lay in the road in front of them.

The video was taken near Borodyanka in the Kyiv region, and at least 24 of the lethal devices can be seen perfectly arranged, ready to detonate.

However, drivers had no qualms about edging their cars slowly over them to get past, including one with a trailer, as they narrowly avoided hitting them with their wheels. Incredibly, nothing got set off.

