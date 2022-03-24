106-year-old woman says 'brandy and a ciggie' are the key to a long life

A Yorkshire woman turning 106 years old insists that "a drop of brandy and a ciggie" are the key to living a long life.

Margaret, who was born in 1916, celebrated the milestone with a party as "all she wanted to do was dance" and missed the last two years because of lockdown.

Having received two cards from the Queen over recent years, she admitted to BBC Yorkshire: "To tell you the truth I've put it away and I can't find it".

