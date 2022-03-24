Kid hilariously describes life growing up with LGBT parents

A kid with two gay parents has hilariously revealed what it's like growing up in an LGBT+ household, with a little sarcasm of course.

Eight-year-old Forge is known for posting wholesome clips of how great life is with two dads on TikTok.

"I didn't know drag racing involved cars until I was seven," he exclaimed on a backdrop of TV show, RuPaul's Drag Race, before honing in on the Madonna vs Beyoncé argument that forms part of the day-to-day. He says his favourite is Cher, though.

