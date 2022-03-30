Competitive eater sets new chicken nugget eating world record with 19 in one minute

A competitive eater has set a new world record for the most chicken nuggets eaten in one minute.

Leah Shutkever, who's already bossed several other titles, managed to eat 352g or the equivalent to 19 chicken nuggets in the time.

The previous record set in 2020 weighed in at 298g.

But as well as speed, she has stamina. Leah, who regularly does food challenges on her social media channels, holds the record for nuggets eaten in three minutes. In 2020, she managed to eat 775.1g of nuggets in 180 seconds.

