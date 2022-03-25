Miracle moment dog saves boy from falling into pond before rescuing his ball

Cameras caught the incredible moment a pet alsatian saved a little boy from falling into a pond - and rescued the ball he was trying to get to.

The young boy was playing with a girl when the ball fell into the water. The boy tried to reach, while the girl ran inside the house, presumably to get an adult.

The dog watched on, before grabbing hold of the boy's shirt to pull him away from the water, and even picked up a net with his mouth to get the toy back.

