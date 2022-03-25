Amazing moment blind girl scores in basketball game in front of huge crowd

A school has shared the incredible moment a blind student scored in a basketball game in front of a huge crowd.

The packed sports hall in Michigan went silent so that 17-year-old Jules Hoogland could hear an assistant tapping on the hoop with a stick, so she knew where to aim.

After taking a moment to figure it out, she scored an incredible basket, and the 2,500-strong crowd watching went absolutely crazy, cheering and clapping, as Hoogland became sports hero of the day.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.