Woman brutally pranks boyfriend with 'thin eyebrows' filter after plucking them

One guy has been well and truly pranked by his girlfriend, who convinced him she'd plucked his eyebrows down to a thin line - but it was all a filter.

The 'thin eyebrows' filter is going viral on TikTok, and people are taking advantage of it by filming themselves pretending to shape their other halves' eyebrows before showing them the 'result'.

"Are you kidding?" Helayna's boyfriend panicked in the clip, upon seeing his new slugs, before repeatedly asking, "Can't you fix it then?!"

There was serious relief on his face when she confessed.

