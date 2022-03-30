A teacher got brutally mocked after asking children in her class what they would change about her.

The kids were told they couldn't say "nothing" but Alex Jean was immediately filled with regret when they began pointing out that one of her eyebrows was bigger than the other, and that it looks like her eyes are closed when she smiles.

Other great answers from the 8-year-olds included: 'you blink too much' and 'you make us do a lot of work'.

Thankfully, it seems Alex has seen the funny side.

