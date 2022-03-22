A Dad dancing at a Billie Eilish concert has gone viral for the right reasons

A Dad has gone viral for his outstanding dance moves while at a Billie Eilish concert in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Jamming along to hit track 'Bad Guy' with his daughter, he caught the attention of fellow concert-goers who have since been pleading on TikTok for him to 'adopt' them.

One commenter on the viral clip claimed the mystery dancer as her own dad, saying, "I was with him at the show, he is a pretty great dad and a way better dancer than me".

