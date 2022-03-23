Best man accidentally throws engagement ring into ocean during friend's boat proposal

A best man has landed himself in hot water after accidentally throwing his friend's engagement ring into the ocean during a boat proposal.

As the groom got down on one knee at sunset just off of Sarasota, Florida, the best man tossed the ring over just a little too hard, as it went flying through the air and completely overboard.

In shock, he immediately ran after the ring and threw himself into the water to retrieve it - and thankfully, he did. The bride even said yes!

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.