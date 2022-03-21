Mum-of-four installs doorbells in kids' bedrooms so she doesn't have to yell

A mum-of-four has gone viral after she ingeniously installed doorbells into each of her kids' bedrooms, so she doesn't have to yell.



Arin Jura regularly shares home renovation content, but has dubbed this new feature to their home "the ultimate 'TikTok made me do it' mom hack".



Each child has their own doorbell button with their name on downstairs, and the chime linked into their room, so Arin can get their attention easily. She also uses it to get them out of bed in the morning and says it's been a "gamechanger".

