Skin expert claims we've all been using Vaseline wrong by missing vital step

A skincare expert has blown people's minds after revealing the best way to use Vaseline, is by wetting your lips before you put it on.

Olivera, a skin therapist, shared the video on TikTok to help fans with their chapped winter lips and said, "Always moisten your lips before applying your lip balm. Never apply to a dry lip. The balm will seal in the moisture!"

Given Vaseline's occlusive nature - the theory actually makes a lot of sense - and beauty buffs in the comments are ready to try it too.

