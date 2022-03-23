Amazing moment child goalkeeper scores last-minute winner from other end of pitch

A dad caught the moment his goalkeeper son scored a last-minute goal from the other side of the pitch.

Young Charlie's team were playing in a quarter-final match when he stopped the ball from going in the net - and quickly kicked it so accurately that it flew across the field and straight into the net at the other end.

The Gedling U12 Southbank Panthers celebrated, as Charlie's dad Gary can be heard in the clip going especially wild at the pro skills on display.

