A flight attendant explains what happens when someone dies on a plane

A flight attendant has explained what happens when someone dies on a plane - and it's not what most people want to hear.



Appearing on Other People's Lives podcast, she explained that unfortunately for the people sitting next to them, they have to keep the body on board.



"The thing that freaks me out is that we have to put them back in their seat," she began, as the hosts were taken aback. "we have to recline the seat and put a blanket up to their neck...we can't cover their face."

