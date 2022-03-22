Someone added the Baywatch theme to a clip of Boris Johnson jogging on the beach

After a video of Boris Johnson jogging along Blackpool Beach appeared, the internet responded. Notably by adding the Baywatch theme tune to the clip, which seems to fit rather well.



Not knowing what was about to unfold he told the Conservative Spring Conference: “I went for a run. You may not believe it but I did.

“I went for a run this morning on the beach. Absolutely beautiful. Better than anything in the Caribbean."



After being given the Pamela Anderson treatment, he probably regrets making that public knowledge.

