Woman mistakes Putin for poutine after being asked for her thoughts on him

A woman is going viral after mishearing Putin as poutine when asked for her opinion on the Russian leader.

Help Ukraine Store have been going around New York asking for their thoughts on what's been going on.

"I don't typically eat poutine" she responded to the guy filming from the charitable cause, which is raising money for refugees. "I don't think I've ever had poutine..."

Her friend began laughing hysterically before she realised what she'd said and corrected herself with "Oh Vladimir Putin? No vibes".

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.