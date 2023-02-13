Fans theorise Super Bowl advert was behind Ben Affleck and JLo's Grammy argument

Fans of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck think the actor's Dunkin' Donuts advert could've been the cause of their 'spat' at the Grammys last week - and that he looked more motivated to be working in the drive thru.

In the clip released in honour of the Super Bowl, Affleck is working at the window as a server, greeting customers, when Lopez pulls up in her car.

"Is this what you do when you say you're going to work all day?", she asks.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters