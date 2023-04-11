Jake Paul lashes out at 'egotistical narcissist' KSI following racism controversy

Jake Paul has slammed KSI as an 'egotistical narcissist' following the ongoing racial slur controversy that's forced the YouTuber off social media.

KSI has been under fire after he used a slur to describe people from Pakistan during a recent Sidemen YouTube video.

"How people see and view him means everything to him...he can't sleep at night unless people like him", Paul commented on The W.A.D.E. Concept podcast.

"I used to be like that...it took me years to find self-love."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters