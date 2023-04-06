Heartbreaking reason Gordon Ramsay is offended when accused of being on drugs

Gordon Ramsay has revealed the devastating reason he gets upset when people accuse him of being on drugs.

The chef is known for his high energy (and high temper), but doesn't want people to get confused, particularly as his brother was a heroin addict.

“At three (Michelin) star level there is a price to pay for that and it’s not flipping burgers and dressing f******Caesar salad", he told Spencer Matthews on his Big Fish podcast.

“That’s just passion. Pure f****** passion."

