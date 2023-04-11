Jeffree Star appears to have reignited his feud with James Charles, by giving the YouTuber a harsh rating during a word association game.

The beauty guru was shown a photo of Charles on the BFFs podcast, and asked to give the first thing that comes into his head.

"First thing that comes to mind is cell block A, prison...this person should be behind bars", Star responded.

"I wish you could zoom in on the eyes there's no soul in that f** body...it's so sociopathic and creepy."

