Tom Parker's widow Kelsey describes 'magical' moment she saw 'soul leave his body'

Tom Parker's widow Kelsey has described the moment she saw the singer's soul 'leave his body' as he died - and how it helped her feel more at peace.

Kelsey Parker made the emotional confession while in-conversation with Ashley Cain, who lost his baby daughter to cancer in 2021.

"His body was left, that wasn't Tom anymore, that was just the shell that he used in this lifetime", she says of when he died.

"I was ok because I was like 'well his soul is with the rest of the souls now'."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters