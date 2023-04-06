Jeremy Renner shares 911 call made during horrific snowplow accident

The terrifying 911 call made during Jeremy Renner's snowplow accident has been released.

The call lasts more than 20 minutes and the actor can be heard writhing in pain.

“Someone’s been run over by a Snowcat!", the caller can be heard screaming, in the clip, which was broadcast as part of Renner's new interview with Diane Sawyer.

"He’s in rough shape. We just need someone here right away with life-saving techniques.”

Renner is now on his way to recovery despite over 30 broken bones.

