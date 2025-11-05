British actor Jonathan Bailey sat down on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about being named People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” for 2025, and revealed a giggly secret.

He admitted that, after a few drinks, he told his friends, "Guys... I'm the Sexiest Man Alive."

His friends reaction? "Yeah, yeah, do your affirmations."

He described the recognition as "an honour of a lifetime" and confessed he's still "giggling" from the moment the title was unveiled.

With famous credits like Bridgerton, Jurassic World Rebirth and Wicked: For Good under his belt, Bailey is taking his new title in stride.

