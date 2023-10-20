Paris Hilton's baby's first word is the most Paris Hilton thing you can imagine

Paris Hilton has revealed her baby son has started learning to talk - and his first word is possibly the most Paris Hilton thing you can imagine.

The socialite appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he asked if he'd perhaps managed to say a classic 'mama' or 'dada'.

"It was 'yaaas'", she admitted. "Wonder where he got that from".

Hilton welcomed now-nine-month-old Phoenix with her husband, Carter, at the start of this year.

