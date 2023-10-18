Jared Leto films POV of him bungee jumping into concert in terrifying stunt

Jared Leto has shared a POV video of himself bungee jumping into a festival appearance in Texas.

Leto was performing with his band Thirty Seconds To Mars at ACL Festival, when he took to the incredibly high platform, which towered over the site.

Fans screamed as the thrill-seeker threw himself from it to land by the stage, ready to perform.

Just last month, he was spotted scaling a building in New York, so he's definitely earned his reputation as a daredevil.

