Streamer Kai Cenat makes Rolling Stone's 'influential people' list - and gets roasted

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat filmed his reaction to being listed in Rolling Stone's '20 most influential people' list - but things quickly got awkward when he read the paragraph about how he'd gotten so big.

Cenat has had his fair share of controversy, including an incident which had fans questioning whether he was engaging in sex acts on a live stream.

Unfortunately for him, that's what the magazine ran with.

"Viewers claimed they saw a woman stealthily pleasuring him while on camera", he read out, shocked.

"Why would you put that? You don't even have to include that!", he added.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters