Every high-profile celebrity associated with the Church of Scientology

The Church of Scientology is a secretive religion that has prompted many conspiracy theories over the years, but it's become particularly popular with A-listers, seeking an alternative way of life.

Some of the most notable people with ties to Scientology include Tom Cruise, Elisabeth Moss, and John Travolta, who have all are seemingly still involved.

However, others, including Brad Pitt, have broken free from the 'cult', with many citing its controversial nature and beliefs.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters