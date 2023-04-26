Meghan Trainor does wild live TV gender reveal with assistance from 'voice of God'

Sticking with the tradition of her first pregnancy, Meghan Trainor has reappeared on the Kelly Clarkson Show to announce her second baby's gender.

"Are you there, Lord?", Clarkson asked, as a huge spotlight came beaming down and angelic sound effects played out.

In the grand gender reveal with a little help from the 'voice of God' and her two-year-old son Riley, it was announced that she'd be having another baby boy.

Simply adorable.

