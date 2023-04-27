Lewis Capaldi shares horrific last voice note he sent girlfriend Ellie MacDowall

Lewis Capaldi has been sharing new details of his relationship with girlfriend, Ellie MacDowall - including a rather horrific voice note.

Sharing the last thing he sent her during an appearance on Heart Breakfast, the 'Someone You Loved' singer revealed it was nothing other than a giant fart...recorded.

"You’ve got to love me for me. Warts and all", he told the hosts, who were left in stitches.

He added: "She just said, 'I didn’t understand what it was at first…did you send s*** like that to your exes?'"

