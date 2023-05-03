Gwyneth Paltrow has admitted she finds it 'really hard' to decide which of her exes are better in bed - Brad Pitt, or Ben Affleck.

The 50-year-old was met with the question during a new appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, and admitted both men have great qualities between the sheets.

"Brad was like the major chemistry love of your life at the time", she said. "Then Ben was like technically excellent...I can't believe my daughter's listening to this."

