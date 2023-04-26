YouTuber Casey Neistat has revealed he's 'obsessed' with KSI and Logan Paul's Prime energy drink - but some say his love for it is a little too far.

“I don’t know what kind of s*** they put in there but my God", he said pulling an Orange Mango flavoured bottle out on the Flagrant podcast with Andrew Schulz and Akaash Singh.

"I try not to drink more than three a day,” he admitted.

The drink is thought to contain as much caffeine as two cups of instant coffee, and double the amount of RedBull.

