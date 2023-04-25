Emily Ratajkowski finally reacts to infamous photos of her kissing Harry Styles

Emily Ratajkowski has finally responded to the infamous snaps of her kissing Harry Styles last month after speculation about whether the pair were dating.

“It’s very bizarre to have certain experiences and then have the whole world know and comment on them", she told Vogue Spain.

"This is the first time in a long time I’ve been in a dating stage. The interest there is in that particular area is very strange."

She was spotted locking lips with the singer in Japan, just weeks after fuelling rumours she was dating comedian, Eric Andre.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters