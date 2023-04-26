Sofia Richie Grainge's spectacular wedding over the weekend has beauty lovers running to copy her glowy bridal look.

In fact, her influence has been so strong, that searches have skyrocketed for the products makeup artist Pati Dubroff used on the bride, and her 'get ready with me' TikTok videos are amassing millions of views.

According to data fromLOOKFANTASTIC, searches for 'Sofia Richie Nudestix' have risen over 2400%.

The model is a beauty director at the makeup brand, and wore their All Over Face Blush in 'Picante' (a punchy coral) during her big day.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters